The current Covid closures and restrictions are killing restaurants, and the government is not offering any meaningful financial support, or being transparent with their data. If Quebec does not want these individual, taxpaying businesses to close their doors then they need to start putting up some money. These business owners have employed Quebecers and paid (a LOT of) taxes and government salaries and it's time for the government to return the favor. I think the first step should be a full forgiveness of all restaurant sales tax for the year, and that's a START.
Alex Callard
Montreal
