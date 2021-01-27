I believe our media should start holding governments accountable for exactly how many people are getting “properly” vaccinated against COVID-19. To me, since any available vaccine to date require two shots (ideally 21 or 28 days apart), and since no one to date has received their second shots (at least in Quebec), the actual number of people in the province that have been properly vaccinated is ZERO. Sure, people are getting their first shots, but until they get their second shots (and within the scientifically recommended time frames), can we truly say that anyone has been properly vaccinated?
Secondly, I find it interesting that no one has asked the following question: how differently would the previous Quebec provincial government have handled the current pandemic? Remember, the previous Liberal government, with its leader Philippe Couillard who had a side gig as a, wait for it, neurosurgeon! But alas, the majority of the ridings (not people) chose the businessman to lead our province since October 2018. And so here we are.
Michael Bournazian
Kirkland
