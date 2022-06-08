There was a time when Quebec and the Rest of Canada engaged in dialogue about the Quebec Question. The Bilingualism and Biculturalism Commission and the Confederation of Tomorrow conference of the sixties, the era of the Meech Lake and Charlottetown Accords of the late eighties and early nineties. There is no more dialogue with Quebec, a province that believes its own laws can change the constitution at will, without Ottawa’s consent or the agreement of other provinces, as the constitution requires.
To separate or not to separate? That is no longer the question. Existential angst has given way to pure ennui. It is to another part of Hamlet’s soliloquy that we must now turn:
“The undiscovered country from whose bourn
No traveler returns, puzzles the will
And makes us rather bear those ills we have
Than fly to others that we know not of?”
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.