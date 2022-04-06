The 1960s marked the end of a period termed "la revanche des berceaux." The province’s birth rate, hitherto one of the highest in the western world, started its decline to amongst the lowest, and sparked the political belief that Quebec francophones needed legislative protection.
The first noticeable impact of the reduction in births was French school enrolment, which combined with an attraction to English schools, particularly by immigrants, became a political issue. In 1974, Bourassa’s Liberals enacted Bill 22, making French the official language of the province. Ostensibly giving parents the freedom to choose their child’s school, the exception was made for five year olds, obliged to pass a language test to establish their right for an English education. Appalled by such a provision, English speakers defected from the Liberal party, helping lead to that party’s defeat in 1976. The PQ government ushered in Bill 101, effectively abolishing freedom of choice in elementary and secondary schools, triggering an English enrolment decline which still continues, as successive Quebec governments further restrict linguistic and minority rights.
Whereas Bill 22 focused on five year olds, Bill 101 covered elementary and high schools, the proposals in Bill 96 will impact English CEGEP admissions. What comes next, English universities?
Demographic change affects much more than education. Quebec’s aging population echoes back to the end of "la revanche" with its accompanying birthrate decline. This present older group is reliant on taxes generated by a workforce, many of whom will necessarily be immigrants whose acceptance should not be deemed as an act of generosity, but one of necessity. There are presently unfilled job vacancies and a health care system struggling with the lack of skilled personnel. Provincial legislators should consider abandoning their myopic obsession of language protection based on reproducing a "revanche" era. They should embrace an optimistic view of future growth based on a successful economy which encourages immigrants to come and our present youth to stay.
Jim Wilson
NDG
