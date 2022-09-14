Jeff Itcush (The Suburban, September 7) is absolutely correct to question the imposition of a new secondary program that replaces a current offering that has been successfully taught in all Quebec schools for almost 15 years. Over this time frame, teachers have developed expertise and learning materials have become more focused and student-friendly. Whatever the few pedagogical faults of the contemporary ERC program, there was an honest attempt to view the expanding cultures/religions in Quebec within a neutral lens. No one culture was placed above another; rather, each was given its fair share of examination with its place/role within Quebec history placed in context.
Not so with this new course of study which has a single purpose; that being to highlight a skewed view of Quebec's past and present. Negatively dubbed "Quebec Citizenship", this program postulates slanted views that purport to highlight Quebec as a "nation" with its own citizenship realities contrary to what might exist, for example, within Canada. Additionally, overarching references to any of the grounding Conventions emanating from the United Nations are conveniently ignored.
Once again, our secondary adolescents are denied an opportunity to examine the contributions of the many and various immigrant groups who have built and are continuing to build our evolving society. Anything positive that is not "Québécois" is ignored and/or diminished. In many ways, this replacement course is a "companion" to the existing secondary History course in that it perpetuates a false view of the past coupled with a skewed contemporary point of view.
Jon G. Bradley
Associate Professor (Retired)
Education/McGill University
