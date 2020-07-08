A disease, like Covid-19 that attacks the respiratory disease is frightening. Imagine a bacterial infection that suddenly leads to intense vomiting and incessant diarrhea. Both of these prompt unquechable thirst and dehydration which can lead to death within hours. The infection can be contracted by previously healthy people. Such were the symptoms that befell the population of Quebec (then Lower Canada) in 1832.
Between 1832 and 1834, nearly 12,000 had died of the infection in Lower Canada. At the time, the population of the fledgling colony was 400,000. To put this into perspective, Quebec with a population of 8.2 million today, has lost 8,500 people to Covid-19. With a population of only 1/20th the size, there were nearly fifty percent more deaths than the current pandemic.
Quebec City and its environs endured 3,800 deaths in a population of only 28,000.
In Montreal, 4,000 had succumbed to cholera in a population of only 27,000. Death seemed to be omnipresent. Alexander Hart, a Montreal merchant, stated that:
None of us go into town anymore.
Many are moving into the country. Yesterday 34 corpses passed our house. Today, 23... not counting those in the old burial ground and in the Catholic ground. Twelve carts are employed by the Board of Health to carry away the dead who are interred without prayers. (Letter in: Bilson: A Darkened House)
Death was so rampant in Montreal that Dorchester Square (formerly Dominion Square) had to be transformed into a makeshift cemetery. As grave diggers could not work fast enough to meet the onslaught of death, trenches were dug allowing for mass graves.
Desperate authorities were ignorant of the bacterial nature of the infection. They made novel efforts to curtail the propagation of the disease. To halt what was believed to be an airborne virus, cannons were fired and barrels burning tar were placed on corners. It was believed that these measures would “purify” the air. Cholera, however, is contracted by consuming water or food contaminated by the bacterium vibrio cholera. It is not a virus.
The disease made landfall in the colony by way of the Irish ship the Carrick. A few of the passengers migrating to Lower Canada were ill with fever. Many escaping conditions of immense poverty likely had vulnerable immune systems. Within days, the infection was devouring the colony. The infection was most devastating in crowded working class districts in the colony’s cities. The absence of sewers and lack of refuse collection proliferated the contagion.
Irish immigrants soon became targets of disdain. Initially, association with the advent of the epidemic led to their ostracism. Eventually, members of the clergy and others used the convergence of immigration and cholera to foment anti-British sentiment.
In a letter discussing the epidemic and Irish immigration, Jean-Jacques Lartigue, the Bishop of Montreal, stated the colony was experiencing:
…the invasion of our uncultivated land by British immigrants who threaten to drive us out of our country and reduce our "Canadien" population, year after year, by the spread of disease. (CBC: Canada: A People’s History)
Given the complexity of the era in political and economic spheres, the Irish met with vascilating support or distain from several parties within the complex social tapestry that Lower Canada was.
There was no centrally-coordinated authority to deal with epidemics. Individual towns tried to impose quarantines and isolations. These efforts failed. At the close of 1832, the colonial government established Grosse-Ile as a quarantine station. On this island east of Quebec City in the St. Lawrence, all immigrant ships were required to stop for inspection before sailing onward. After several days of inspection, the asymptomatic were permitted to sail. Those showing symptoms languished in sheds and tents until they succumbed. Used for quarantine until 1932, 5,000 people are buried there. Those who carried-on went on to build our modern society. The epidemic is nothing new to Montreal or Quebec. Our ability to manage it much better is.
Jeff Itcush
High School Teacher and former President of the Federation of Teachers of Jewish Schools
