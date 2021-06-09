The recent unanimous vote by the Quebec legislature condemning anti-Semitism ("National Assembly unanimously condemns anti-Semitism", The Suburban, June 2) would perhaps mean something if this same Government did not go out of its way to skew the historical record. Unfortunately, students in our high schools are forced to endure a two-year mandatory program in Secondary III and IV that offers a heavily censored narrative. Throughout, Quebec is portrayed as a victim; browbeaten by others (including all immigrant groups) who have thwarted the grand march towards nationhood.
Unfortunately, even the Secondary V World history course is only an elective offered to few students in even fewer schools. So sad, that our adolescents are not given any information into, for example, the Holocaust or other more modern genocides. Further, Quebec's continual mistreatment of various waves of immigrants, the Roman Catholic church's rancour to successive groups of orphans along with its Residential School maleficence, and the official denial that slavery (both Aboriginal and Black) ever existed in Quebec, taints any unanimous resolution. Pompous grand resolutions must never be permitted to wall-paper the past!
If the Quebec Ministry of Education truly believed in an honest and open historical dialogue, then the current programs of study in Secondary III, IV and V would be immediately revised so as to offer our adolescents a realistic view of the past - warts and all - in order to better prepare them for a complex future.
Jon G. Bradley
Associate Professor (Retired)
Education/McGill University
