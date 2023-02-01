A bit of a rant rant after listening to a trio of closet and overt separatists. This will probably never see the light of day as I prefer not be ridden out of town on a stale baguette and covered in poutine.
But here’s a wake-up call for the CAQ, PQ and Québec Solidaire. Once you have cut ties with Canada, Canada will cut ties with you. Health care funding, equalization payments, infrastructure monies, the free movement of goods, services and people will either cease or be severely curtailed. In your myopic view of your own specialness you will discover how really irrelevant Quebec is to Canada, North America and for that matter the world.
David Brown
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.