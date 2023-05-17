We need to ask ourselves honestly, how many people would show up at a demonstration for Ye Olde Orchard Pub keeping their moniker? A little pushback. Twenty people maybe and not the present generation, but the over-60 year old age group. The days of the Equality Party 30 years ago are long gone. Anthony Housefather was the only politician recently to stand up for what is right, a lonely and vulnerable position to be in. The only way to deal with threats and a bully is not to stay subservient. Anglos, with few exceptions, have refrained from standing up for themselves in the face of cultural annihilation for eons. Quebec has certainly become a nice place to visit but a poor place for many to live in.
Brian Echenberg
NDG
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.