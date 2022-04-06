I get the idea of walking and chewing gum at the same time. But walking on chewing gum just trips you up. Why continue committee work towards amending a bill you’re going to vote against anyway?
Steely Dan’s Pretzel Logic comes to mind when I listen to David Birnbaum defend the Liberal position on Bill 96.
Me. Howard Greenfield
Montreal
