Whenever I come from BC to stay in Quebec, I read your newspaper to gain some local insight. One is always struck by the continual French/English language issues (language rights, school board concerns, minority rights, protection of the French language, copies of documents, and so on). The concern here amongst the minority appears to be that the CAQ is bent on seeing English disappear from communication.
Yet, on the personal level, one is impressed by the facility with which the locals switch between two or three languages. The French language seems alive and well, but there seems to be a perceived need, on the part of government, to restrict English ever more closely. One wonders how sensible this is for Quebec’s interests in the wider world.
Having just returned from a northern European trip, I found myself negotiating transport systems, travel material, hotels, museums, and so on. They were all detailed in the local language... and English. Communication with locals could easily be achieved in this tongue. The clear impression was that it would not have been easy to negotiate that world if one only knew French.
So, it seems to be appropriate for local government here to ask itself if its language policies are adequately preparing its citizens for the world stage. Otherwise, it would surely be doing them a disservice.
Anthony Walter
Westmount
