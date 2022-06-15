The advertisement from the government of Quebec entitled "Bill 96: The Facts” in your latest issue, is said to be correcting “several falsehoods”.
While it is understandable that this is a reasonable prerogative, there is an obvious mis-statement included.
"Quebec is the only predominantly French-speaking nation in North America”. This is incorrect. There are several others:
Saint-Pierre et Miquelon, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Saint-Martin, Saint-Barthélemy and Haiti. In fact, Haiti has a population 2 million greater than that of Quebec, happily ensuring that the language is alive and well.
It is hoped that the rest of the advertisement has been fact-checked by the government.
Anthony Walter
Westmount
