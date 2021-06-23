To our elected politicians: stop pandering to those who want to destroy the Nation of Canada: Calling Quebec a “Nation” in order to pander to those who wish to separate from Canada, does not make it so.
Stop allowing the government of Quebec to stomp on the civil rights and freedoms of its population. You are all on a slippery slope if you choose to ignore the rights of all the people of the Canadian nation. The CAQ does not represent me, nor anglophones, nor minorities, nor those of other cultures and religious beliefs. But it is responsible to us all as a government. They are hardly inclusive, despite the claims of M. Legault (unless one is francophone).
It seems to me that none of our MPs represent me either. You are all too frightened to stand up for what is entrenched in our Nation of Canada. Have some moral courage and consider why you were elected.
Judy Kolonics
NDG
