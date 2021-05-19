In the Good news, Bad news department, here’s the good news. Separation through independence is all but dead. The PQ is probably polling a little higher than the Marxist-Leninists, but it may have less support than the local Kiwanis Club. For most, the name Plamondon conjures up a Metro station in an ethnic part of town, not the leader of a separatist party.
Alright, now for the bad news. Quebec has already separated without having to achieve independence. The Canadian Charter of Rights doesn’t seem to apply to all Canadians. And Quebec’s own Charter of Rights doesn’t seem to apply to all Quebecers.
If I may be bookish and boring for a second, I will point out that one hundred and twenty-five years ago, in the case of Plessy v. Ferguson, the United States Supreme Court decided that segregation did not result in inequality if quality facilities were available to both Blacks and Whites. Since, the Civil Rights movement in America dismantled the “Separate but equal” doctrine in most walks of life. In Quebec, the government can use the notwithstanding clause to separate Quebecers from the rest of Canadians and Quebecers from each other without even a referendum or an election.
Sovereignty now, sovereignty forever.
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
