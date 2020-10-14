Jon Bradley and Sam Allison assert that the textbooks used to teach history to students in Quebec do little to convey the substance and extent of suffering experienced by Jews - as well as certain other minorities - at the hands of the Nazis during the Second World War.
However, my problem with how students are educated in our province pertains not as much to the limited coverage of the Holocaust, but in regards how little attention is given to the array of communities which have played a significant role in the historical development of Quebec.
Rather than weave together the fabric of our heritage, the Quebec government is inclined to disassemble it in favour of presenting a more selective (politically infused) narrative, one that reflects its preferred vision (version) of history.
Unfortunately, this approach does a genuine disservice to the contributions made by tens of thousands of men and woman who helped bring prosperity to our province and provide the framework for the healthy sense of heterogeneity we experience in Quebec culture. A broader and more accurate (truthful) perspective might just put us on a path of greater understanding, harmony and mutual respect for one another, and do so without any dilution of the French language or disacknowledgement of our provinces distinctiveness.
Robert Miller
NDG
