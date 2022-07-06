The adoption of Bill 96 by the Government of Quebec provides much confusion to what it means to be Canadian. It denies anglophones in Quebec the rights guaranteed by Section 23 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms of the Constitution of Canada to “ensure each language (French and English) flourishes where it is not spoken by the majority." To circumvent this, Bill 96 evokes the “notwithstanding clause” of the charter.
But that clause says that “language rights are inviolable”, supposedly denying the possibility of using this clause to limit language rights. It also states that, "any law inconsistent with the provisions of the Constitution of Canada is of no force or effect”.
Adding to the confusion, Quebec has never formally approved the Constitution Act of 1982, so how can its government attempt to use a clause of a document that it has never agreed to?
Anthony Walter
Westmount, Quebec
Coldstream,BC
