The Canadian Taxpayers Federation applauds Prime Minister François Legault's decision to abandon the idea of a kilometre tax.
Quebecers are already among the most taxed at the pump in North America. To calculate a tax on the basis of each citizen's whereabouts was a bad idea from the start, and we're pleased to see that common sense has prevailed.
This news comes just weeks after Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon’s interview on Radio-Canada where he indicated his interest in the kilometre tax. A kilometre tax would track distances travelled by drivers and charge a tax for each kilometre. The Montreal Metropolitan Community and various ministries have also studied the idea of setting up a kilometre tax.
None of these studies consider eliminating or reducing current fuel taxes. Meanwhile, Montreal has some of the highest gasoline taxes in Canada. With the ongoing inflation, the last thing Quebec taxpayers need is a new way for politicians to dip into their wallets.The decision to drop the idea of a kilometre-based tax is excellent news for Quebec motorists.
Nicolas Gagnon
Quebec Director
Canadian Taxpayer Federation
