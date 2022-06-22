What idiots are running our province. I hope they get out in the next election. Everything they said are lies. During COVID they did a lousy job. Now all they do is separate the citizenry on the BS that they announce. I have never been so upset the way I am now.
Josee Mancini
CSL
