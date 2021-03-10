As the President of a Seniors Club, I would like to know why the City of Montreal is doing so little to promote voting by mail. It is proven, safe and secure and whether Covid is still with us next November or not having a voting by mail option gives peace of mind.
The Government of Canada has indicated that its new voting law, which will significantly extend voting by mail in the next federal election to anyone who chooses to vote in this way, will be adopted within weeks . Given the minority government situation in Ottawa, an election could happen at any time.
The Quebec National Assembly is considering a voting by mail law that would allow only a minority of seniors, those living in institutions, to have access to voting by mail. That is disappointing and reflects Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante's ambivalent position.
Voting by mail has been used successfully in the United States and parts of Canada for generations. It boosts voter participation. In the era of Covid it is both a health measure and a tool to facilitate democracy. One must wonder why the Plante administration has made no effort to support demands by the Quebec Liberal Party and Councillors Alan De Sousa and Marvin Rotrand to expand voting by mail.
Lilia Esguerra
President, FILGA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.