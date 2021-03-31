I couldn't help but be completely shocked by the juxtaposition of two articles in a local newspaper. The first article was about Mayor Plante making sure that people only say Bonjour, as adding the word Hi is extremely dangerous to the survival of the French language. The very next article speaks about people waiting for more than one year for surgery, which in some cases risks their lives. How ridiculous can we get? If this appeared in a novel, it would be unbelievable. With priorities such as this at the municipal, as well as provincial level, is it any wonder that we are in the mess we are in? Another example of government overreach is putting Canadians returning home, who have been fully vaccinated, in hotels with people from all over who may be carriers. This is a danger to all. What a shame, what a lack of common sense. Will someone stand up and do something?
Bernie Shuster
Westmount
