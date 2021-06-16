For more than half a century, approximately a third of Canada’s existence, the question “What does Quebec want?” has been at times on the nation’s front burner, its back burner, and occasionally left to warm in the oven. Yet, as intractable as the issue appears, the answer is surprisingly simple. Quebec wants the rest of Canada to keep asking the question. Voilà. That is the answer and the reason why all attempts at constitutional reconciliation have failed, before and after repatriation. That is also the reason Quebec doesn’t sign on to the constitution.
Today, Quebec wants to unilaterally amend a document it never signed. The Prime Minister appears receptive to a bilateral amendment between Ottawa and Quebec to the constitution, entrenching nation status for the province and primacy for the French language, as set out in Bill 96.
Will Quebec sign the constitution if the amendment goes through? One of the reasons we don’t know the answer to this simple question is because the Prime Minister hasn’t asked.
I have a simple question: Why not?
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
(0) comments
