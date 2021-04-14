The recent brouhaha centered around Quebec Community Groups Network (QCGN) president Marlene Jennings is symptomatic of a much larger issue. Founded some 25-years ago in a different political era devoid of the Internet and less provincial centralization, the QCGN attempts to bring widely scattered and disparate community groups together under a single lobbying/pressure-point umbrella so as to "promote the vitality of Quebec's English-speaking communities."
The 50 or so groups (there are no individual members but organizations only) that claim membership have vastly competing interests and goals; for example, what can be offered to Catholic Action Montreal, Parkinson Quebec, Loyola High School, Saint Columba House, and/or the Gaspesian British Heritage Village? As can be appreciated, each separate group has its own administration and via its separate internal governance will make its wishes/demands/interests known to the QCGN.
Ms. Jennings is nothing more than a figure-head for the totality of the overall group membership. She cannot "act alone" in the name of the QCGN unless a majority of members have given authority to make political statements. And let's be very, very clear, Ms. Jennings' recent vocal admiration for Premier Legault supporting his attacks upon all English school boards definitely did not live up to the overall QCGN goal of promoting and supporting "the vitality of Quebec's English-speaking communities".
Via her statement, Ms. Jennings has ventured into a political minefield of her own making and has placed the QCGN in an impossible quagmire where its objectivity will now be questioned. The damage may not be reparable, and represents be a sad day for English communities if the hard work of the last quarter century is swept away due to the inappropriate words of the current president.
Jon G. Bradley
Associate Professor (Retired)
Education/McGill University
Beaconsfield
