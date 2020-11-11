Quebec governments down through the years have looked at French-Canadians outside of Quebec as an expendable lot. No salvation for French outside of Quebec has been the credo of many Quebec leaders.
The unfortunate perception is that QCGN has acted in the same way towards anglophones outside of the greater Montreal area. This perception has been aided and abetted by the withdrawal of various anglophone groups from the umbrella organization.
Whether we call them off-islanders or mainlanders, English-speaking Quebecers outside of Montreal continue to build this province alongside the French-speaking majority. Repatriating the community groups that left the network will be fundamental to maintaining the legitimacy of the umbrella organization.
At the same time, those disaffected groups need to understand that for reasons not of our choosing, the Quebec governments of the day are often our adversaries in matters of fundamental rights which threaten the very survival of our institutions and our viability as a community. In those matters, QCGN must always be prepared to go to court if dialogue fails.
Me. Howard Greenfield
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.