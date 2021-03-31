I was there at the March on the 13th with my husband, a friend and our two daughters. We thankfully didn’t have any issues, but I have heard stories similar to that of your editor Beryl Wajsman. The police who abuse their power are why people are losing their trust in the people who are supposed to be protecting us. It has to stop. Glad you are not just letting it slide.
Jacquie Belec
Montreal
