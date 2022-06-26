While Quebecers were celebrating the Fête nationale, America’s highest court was handing down a judgment declaring that there was no longer a constitutional right to abortion. From now on, it would be for the “people and their elected representatives” to decide whether abortion would be legal or not. In America, that’s code for states’ rights.
In Canada, Prime Minister Trudeau and Premier Legault have re-affirmed their support for a woman’s right to choose. But the right to abortion is not a constitutional right in Canada. And, in Quebec, we know all about provincial rights, and we know how the premier and his justice minister feel about constitutional rights under the Canadian charter. Lately, Simon Jolin-Barrette has taken to saying that the “moral contract” between the Quebec state and its citizens takes precedence over individual and minority rights under the constitution. In other words, French trumps all.
Couldn’t a nationalist government one day decide that the ever-declining birth rate of pure laine Quebecers was a threat to the crusade for French and a reason to reopen the abortion question?
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
