Last December, over 5,000 residents of Dorval and Pointe Claire learned that their large long time, snow removal contractor (Bo Pelouse) had shut down. Most of them scrambled around to find another contractor and had to pay for the entire season again!
In order to centralize information for the unsecured creditors, and to help them, I created The Bo Pelouse Bankruptcy Facebook group.
In order to avoid becoming a victim of any future such bankruptcy I suggest the following:
1) If you are paying before September 1, make out your cheque to the contractor “IN TRUST”. Note that all such prepayments must be deposited into a trust account that may not be touched until the first day that snow is cleared. This is according to #256 of the QC Consumer Protection Act.*
2) Pay with a credit card after September 1.
3) Pay monthly (safest method).
If insolvent snow removal contractors do not have access to the funds in the trust account, in some cases they may close and your money will still be protected.
If one pays by credit card, within 120 days of the closing down of such a firm, one may find that their credit card firm will refund them what they paid, minus the % of time that the contract was in force, before the firm closed down.
I have been in contact with several mayors in order to see what can be done to better protect homeowners. I encourage The Suburban’s readers to share the information in this letter especially https://www.opc.gouv.qc.ca/en/consumer/good-service/housing-renovation/landscaping-exterior/tips/snow-removal/avoid-down-payment/ with as many others as possible.
Murray Levine
Pointe Claire
