It was recently reported that NDG Councilor Christian Arsenault, out of good conscience, voted against the city budget and resigned from Projet Montreal. How convenient. How self-serving. How cynical. Mr. Arsenault does not individually deserve this derision but he is emblematic of the total dysfunction of our ruling class of all political stripes in their “service” to their constituents. He is certainly astute to the "hurricane" like headwinds he will face in next year’s election. Few doubt that Plante et al were only elected due to disgust with Coderre’s arrogance, narcissism and city mismanagement: Arsenault’s election was a direct result of this “anyone but Coderre” sentiment. His conversion to independent, is nothing more than political desperation: grabbing at straws as an election looms.
The fiasco and “anti-citizen initiative” of the Somerled bike path, had Mr. Arsenault’s and Projet Montreal’s philosophy of ideology over people on full display. His, and other councilor’s, mea-culpa were ass-covering extraodinaire: obfuscation and re-direction at its finest. He saw, perhaps more clearly than others that the writing was on the wall regarding his political career and voted against the initiative he once touted. Unfortunately, the ill thought through initiatives continue. The reduction of Cavendish to a single congestion inducing lane. The adding of new trees along the commercial Monkland Ave., to hinder pedestrian flow (to make walking with a stroller or cane even more difficult), in a borough that you can’t throw a brick in without hitting a dozen trees. All, when money is supposedly in short supply according to Arsenault. The pushing for the resurrection of the Empress Theatre to waste more tax-payer dollars: that zombie project, which will not die, should have a stake put through its heart Just another example of identity politics, that benefits the very few at the great expense of the many. The YMCA plan is another foray to waste vast sums of “PUBLIC” money on housing for the select and connected few at everyone else’s expense. The land should be sold to private developers to create housing in keeping with the the neighborhood and the city should use the money it says it doesn’t have to create a park accessible to everyone. These initiatives all have one thing in common, ZERO interest to the vast majority of NDGers and even beyond. It is only the usual suspects, who populate the public consultations and conversations who benefit from them who seem to have the ear of Projet Montreal politicians (whether current or former like Ms. Mntgomery) while the silent majority do not. Meanwhile the streets crumble and snow removal continues to deteriorate.
The SOMERLED REVOLT OF 2020 was just the beginning. A ground-swell of public discontent is growing among average citizens to their political representatives who, at the municipal level, they should be mostly connected to. I suggest that Project Montreal councilors, including Mr. Arsenault, despite his recent political ploy of claimed “independent”, polish up their resumes. Their lack of empathy for anyone who thinks differently (Plante exemplifies this) has been on full view and will exact a heavy price in the next election and will make Coderre’s rejection pale in comparison. Mr. Arsenault seems to have seen the light (above the election booth) as he abandons the sinking Projet Montreal ship: perhaps the other party councilors will as well. Hopefully, the negative reaction to politics as usual at the municipal level, and a system that puts the party and dogma over the needs of the “silent majority” will result in electing city wide councilors who are TRULY “independent” in next year’s election. Death-bed conversions to that status won’t fool the electorate who have been abused once too often for their liking not matter how it is spun.
Mark Lipson
NDG
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.