At its recent congress the Projet Montréal party proposed a tax on driving. This would entail installing a meter in every car so the city administration would know where, when and how far everyone drives and bill them by kilometre.
Mayor Plante obviously feels this would convince people to use bicycles and public transit instead of driving. As a West Islander, it would convince me to go downtown even less often than I do now, shop more online and visit the Fairview shopping centre. I suspect that my reaction would be emulated by many others and the impact would be to further hasten the decline of downtown Montreal that we have seen under Mayor Plante's watch.
The Projet Montréal party is known for its irrational animus toward cars and people who drive. But the latest idea of a new tax and all the privacy issues it raises are truly harebrained.
Ramon Vicente
Pointe-Claire
