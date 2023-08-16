The city has installed one of these placettes on Somerled Avenue at the corner of Cumberland. It takes up an entire block. This has created many problems for retailers, customers and delivery people. One retailer has started a petition for it to be removed and it has received numerous signatures. First of all, there are very few people who sit there. It is not being utilized the way it was intended to be. The worst part is the potted plants are extended so far into the street that they are actually dangerous. We cannot see oncoming cars when crossing Somerled without actually going into the street.
If it is just another "pilot project" perhaps these small but bustling retailers should have been consulted before they were erected. It would have been a unanimous vote of no thank you. Maybe next summer the Borough Mayor could consider replacing them. At least that way these small shops can recoup all the loss of business that they experienced this year. The city used to have just one small metal structure for people to sit at in the same place. It was perfect and no one had anything to complain about. My advice is for the Borough Mayor to spend a day there and see the inconvenience that this "pilot project" has caused.
Susan Roberts
N.D.G.
