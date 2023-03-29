Why doesn't Montreal's administration make homelessness its number one priority? These people have no roof over their head, don't know where their next meal is coming from, and they are suffering each and every day on cold Montreal streets. In fact, their very lives are in danger.
Maybe a new municipal political party needs to be created whose main goal is to help those who need help the most. For the homeless, we need housing first, as well as additional help for their daily expenses such as food until perhaps they can take care of themselves, or permanent placement in assisted living facilities for those who can't; this can be done in consultation with organizations who currently help the homeless and know what's needed.
There is also an affordable housing crisis; I don't think that it's been this bad for a long time. The cost of houses and rent is going through the roof, with many struggling to pay for it. I believe that we need an emergency program to produce affordable housing; perhaps the wartime housing initiatives that cranked out many inexpensive small houses can be replicated in current times.
The various levels of goverment could make land available close to Montreal and connected to public transit for various affordable housing projects. The one and a half-storey houses built to house veterans during and after the war were marvels of inexpensive and quick construction and use of space; perhaps their time has come again.
Jeffrey Beer
Côte Saint-Luc
