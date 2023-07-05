I question which car is faster getting from one stop sign to the next in a residential area, a Ferrari or a Honda Civic? Both would be losers if my initiative to post the citation speed in red on the speed sign just a little higher than the zone speed in black to serve as a continuous reminder to slow down.
If you ask motorists what speed is appropriate above the posted speed in a 40 km zone, I believe the answers would vary from 45 to 60 km; but it is our children, ourselves and seniors who need protection on congested roads shared by cyclists, motorists, truckers, and buses which exceed the speed limit as standard procedure. Consider the big bus stopped before the intersection blocking the view all modes of transport have of each other, pedestrians jaywalking exposed to the cold, wind and rain, and cyclists flying through stop signs and occasional red lights or doing 110 in a 40 km zone over the mountain unaware of the next pothole or car stopping suddenly for a family of raccoons crossing. What a cocktail for another tragedy which no political eulogy can reverse!
For example, 30 zone 34 double dollar sign 40 zone 47 double dollar sign or 50 zone 59 double dollar sign or whatever the experts decide, if they exist. Why not at minimum try a pilot project for a year by adding the citation speed in red with an adhesive label; if successful, change all speed signs on the island to reflect the same. We can no longer afford the daily ever-changing discretion of the police officer, a well-kept secret which has failed in the last 100 years!
Michael Shafter
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.