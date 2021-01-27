The disproportionate number of deaths amongst the poor and visible minorities during the pandemic has laid bare America’s underclass as surely as January 6 has laid bare its underbelly.
In Montreal’s east end, the casualty list is highest in neighbourhoods with high rates of poverty. But in Premier Legault’s Quebec, all are equal, at least before the law. Neither the homeless nor those with homes may evade curfew by hiding in portable toilets. The stated rationale for not exempting itinerants from curfew? Legault worries that those with homes might cheat by claiming they are homeless.
Makes one wonder if our underbelly isn’t occupying the front benches of government.
Me. Howard Greenfield
Montreal
(0) comments
