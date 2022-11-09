In a game of loser takes all, Robert Bourassa invoked the notwithstanding clause to protect the commercial signage provisions of Bill 101 only after the legal challenge had gone all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada with a result unfavourable to the government. I don’t know if that way of proceeding is better or worse than taking judicial review off the table in preemptive fashion as the current premiers of Quebec and Ontario are doing. But it’s worth remembering that the agreement between the federal and provincial governments that brought about repatriation was, itself, the product of collective bargaining, the current grist for the clause’s mill in the Ontario teachers file.
Because the charter of rights was to have more effect on restricting provincial than federal action based on the division of powers under the BNA Act, the provincial premiers of the day collectively exacted the notwithstanding clause as the price of landing the document. They, too, were protecting the constitutional rights that were theirs.
So, take heed, all you self-styled Constitutional Originalists who abound with phrases like: “it was never meant to…”; “it was never intended to…”, etc. What constitutes legitimate usage of the notwithstanding clause is a legitimate question, but unless a court tells us, it remains a matter of politics, not law.
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.