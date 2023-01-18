In a recent Ipsos poll, 49% of Canadians stated that they hoped 2023 would be an election year. Fifty-four percent want Trudeau to step down as Liberal leader. Why? Because for seven years, the priorities of the Canadian people have largely been forgotten. Back in May of last year, Mike Moffat, an economics professor at Ivey business school, pointed out that the average price of a home in Tillonsburg Ontario, a town of 19,000 people, was greater than that of a condominium in Tokyo, which is absurd. It must be noted that this is a direct consequence of Justin Trudeau's policies and not merely coincidental. Some proof: when the new year rang in, a protectionist ban of foreign home buyers took effect, which will likely engender price increases. The problem lies in the fact that our elected officials do not suffer the consequences of their actions, thus, their wont is to adopt misguided policies on many different issues, notably housing and healthcare among others. This attests to the fact that a free individual does not necessarily have choice. In his book, The Constitution of Liberty, Friedrich Hayek writes that a “rock climber on a difficult pitch who sees only one way out to save his life is unquestionably free, though we would hardly say he has any choice.” The fact that Canada is a free country does not mean Canadians have control over their lives.
Jonathan Obadia
CSL
