I am so fed up with the mayor, borough mayors, councillors trotting out false sentiments of helping the homeless, promising affordable housing for seniors and low income families. There already exists a “census” for the homeless (commissioned a few years ago). What happened to that?
Regardless, the Eventide Home on St. Jacques next to the Elmhurst Dairy has been sitting vacant for more years than I can remember. Owned by the Salvation Army, I believe. There must be many more existing, vacant buildings that could be renovated to house those who desperately need shelter.
To all politicians: stop mouthing platitudes and do something about affordable housing.
Judy Kolonics
NDG
