Today, the dichotomy between the political class and the people is easily apparent. On the campaign trail, PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon’s disdain for the monarchy was clear, despite its symbolic nature. He recently stated that his party will refuse to pledge allegiance to King Charles III, which may potentially bar him and his fellow MNAs from the National Assembly. Something worth noting: in 1970, the PQ won seven seats in the legislature and concluded that pledging allegiance to the Queen was “morally wrong”. However, when René Lévesque, the paragon of the Quebec independence movement, who lost his race, called on his colleagues to put aside their puerile quarrels so they could get sworn in, they caved. A paradox, but undeniably true. Even Parizeau once said that he had a soft spot for the Queen! In essence, at a time where Quebecers are struggling to make ends meet, we are not interested in political posturing. However, for the PQ, at every turn, they see sovereignty. Our healthcare system is collapsing, independence! Our schools are in bad shape, independence! Or as new CAQ MNA and former Péquiste, Bernard Drainville declared, the PQ’s societal project is for another era. Now, we ought to focus on the issues that matter. For PSPP, a politician that wanted “to do politics differently”, this is certainly not the path.
Jonathan Obadia
CSL
