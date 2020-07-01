In a recent article in The Gazette, a Bombardier engineer, who also happens to be of Bangladeshi origin, described how he was profiled, pulled over, arrested and later ticketed by an allegedly abusive Laval police officer because he had forgotten his wallet with his license at home. His story is a solemn reminder that systemic racism is a) embedded in our police culture and b) doesn’t yield to perfunctory changes like replacing police commanders like air furnace filters or enacting another committee to ‘study’ the issue.
For Mr. Hossein’s lawyer, Lloyd Fischer - a seasoned criminal lawyer with twenty eight years of experience under his belt - this is just one more example of systemic racism within our own police culture. Mr. Fischler goes on to say that “these cases show {no} signs of abating now, despite increased awareness and police being under the microscope these days. I guess it stems from a culture in which some cops have gotten used to getting away with it {and such behaviour} is alive and well here.”
Maître Fischler knows bad behaviour when he sees it, and what he has seen through the years - and continues to see now - makes a good case for the need for significant reforms this side of the border, too.
Robert Miller
NDG
