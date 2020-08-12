Black lives matter is a declaration, and it's a cry of rage. They mattered long before the obvious beatings and even killings. Cops decide someone is a criminal by the way they look, and then they demand our ID, they illegally search us, they swear at us, they threaten to beat us up (and sometimes they do). They make us hurt. And they don't apologize.
I want to yell "get out of my life" but that can never happen, the damage is done. Nobody likes racism, but this isn't cops beating people because they aren't white. On a subtle level they are reacting, and then it's okay to mistreat people, because they "deserve it".
None of this is new. In 1986 the Quebec Human Rights Commission had hearings on racial profiling (I think I got those details right, it's been decades), but it still happens. Thirty-four years is a long time to wait.
The "new" guidelines don't change anything, unless they weren't written down before. We were never obligated to identify ourselves except in specific circumstances, driving or actually under arrest. I think it was only one time when I said "I don't believe I have to identify myself" that I was allowed to move on. The "guidelines" are wrapped in doing good, but overlook the bad done when a cop comes up to us and demands ID.
Let's see some change before everyone tries to feel good about being against racism. Every time I was stopped the cops were certain they had good reason, but of course they never charged me with anything.
I'm not Black, but I've been illegally stopped while out walking too many times to understand it from experience. And my great, great grandmother knew racism. People sitting on the sidelines don't know what it's like.
Michael Black
Westmount, QC
