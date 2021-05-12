We recently marked the 116th day of Quebecers living under a province-wide curfew sanctioned by premier Francois Legault. This controversial measure wasn’t initially endorsed by fellow members of the Assembly, and it has sparked massive demonstrations across Quebec in the past month, with attendees ranging from completely innocuous to abhorrently violent. Some cheered in excitement at the notion of widespread civil disobedience, while others shuddered at the unempathetic indifference of those gathering in the streets unmasked and potentially lengthening the duration of the very measures they are fighting against. Frustration is brewing on both sides of the conundrum—a feverish social clash between those who refuse to adhere to the measure, and those who blame the impatience of the former group for COVID’s persistence. Both sides, however, share an identical overarching desire: to bring an end to Quebec’s curfew. So who’s right in their execution?
Neither of them.
Anybody who’s ever taken a political science class could tell you that the separation of powers within a state is imperative to ensuring that no one group or individual amasses enough power to single-handedly control the lives of millions of citizens living under their rule. This is why our government is divided between federal, provincial and municipal levels. Though Justin Trudeau acts as the face of our nation, his power is limited to his jurisdiction. Many aspects of everyday life (including healthcare) are delegated to provincial governments, and they are afforded the right to act with a staggering degree of agency (as evidenced by Legault’s unrestricted use of the notwithstanding clause). Below them, municipal governments control many of the civil processes that keep our society running: waste disposal, construction, public transportation, and policing. This separation of powers exists as a series of checks and balances, designed to ensure that if one cog in the machine is malfunctioning, the others can prevent it from blowing up the entire factory.
Sentiments of gratitude being made towards our officers are growing fewer and farther between—our entire continent has been clamouring to defund the police for the past year, and many of those chanting against Legault’s curfew last Saturday were also utterly unshy about their disdain for cops. A showdown of bottle-tossing and lightly-colored smoke grenades ensued towards the end of Saturday’s protest, and although even the SPVM noted the generally tame disposition of the attendees, it is undeniable that these outbursts were symptomatic of a much larger societal issue: an inability to cope with an unnecessarily restrictive law. On top of the utter lack of scientific research to support the curfew and Legault’s refusal to debate the measure, no sociologists or psychologists were consulted at any point during the decision making process to assess the potential social and mental-health ramifications of keeping people in their homes involuntarily for nine hours a day. Supporters of the curfew may trivialize the sacrifice that citizens make on a nightly basis, but how can you possibly pretend as though placing 8.4 million people on house arrest wouldn’t/hasn’t catalyzed a massive mental-health crisis?
I’m not denying the validity of COVID-19 as a disease—in fact, I actively and vehemently support measures whose efficacies have been scientifically observed; making it illegal to go for a walk alone at night simply is not one of them. Living and care facilities, schools and workplaces are the three largest sources of new coronavirus infections in Quebec right now; none of which are affected by a curfew of any sort. The curfew also forces residents to make all of their essential purchases during a tight window, causing large numbers of people to flood establishments in a hurried frenzy to make it home before bedtime. And, perhaps most damning of all: curfews encourage indoor gatherings! People who otherwise might be congregating in a park or open space, where COVID is significantly less likely to spread, are now forced to gather in one another’s homes, where they spend their nights indoors (and likely unmasked).
The curfew isn’t a pandemic issue; it’s a civil liberties issue. As citizens of a (supposedly) free society, we must be afforded some degree of agency. Legault may have been elected democratically, but nobody was voting for Legault to have complete executive control over all of our rights and freedoms. And I have a little-known secret that I’d like to share with you: he doesn’t. This is why I feel the need to openly make this plea to all officers of the SPVM: stop enforcing Legault’s curfew. As civil servants, your place on the hierarchy of power is irrefutable and, more importantly, the only means through which a law can be enforced. The provincial government may exercise as much eloquent doublespeak and grating bureaucracy as they like, but ultimately, the police decide whether or not a law exists.
What I’m asking for is by no means unprecedented; in fact, it has already occurred a mere few two-hour drive away. In Ontario, Doug Ford imposed a stay-at-home order that would have had police officers stopping random civilians in the streets and issuing fines if they lacked adequate justification for being outside (similar to our curfew but without the time constraint). Almost immediately afterwards, the Ottawa Police Service and the Toronto Police Service along with several other police departments refused to carry out the order. They recognized the blatant overextension of power exercised by their provincial government, and swiftly assumed their rightful roles as the just mediators between the laws of the state and the needs of its citizens. Whether or not to enforce the curfew is entirely YOUR prerogative; not that of whoever happens to be in power at any given moment.
A Montreal police officer was reprimanded shortly after telling the Montreal Gazette that the Montreal police “refuse to be Legault’s Gestapo”—this was likely due to the political insinuations made in that statement and the fear of potential backlash. Though I find equating Legault and the SPVM to Hitler and the Gestapo to be a bit hyperbolic, the underlying similarity still stands: a man claiming to do whatever is necessary for the survival of his people, accompanied by a police service all too willing to indulge him. If even a single officer of the SPVM reads this, I urge you to reconsider your undying allegiance to Francois Legault. You didn’t take this job to serve him; you took it to serve us, the people of Montreal. If you don’t think there should be a curfew, you must stop enforcing it. Because regardless of any potential political backlash or threat of budgetary punishments, each and every one of you bears a power far greater any weapon man could wield; the power of discretion. And to tell you the truth, I’d say it’s about damn time you guys start exercising it!
George Anthony Poulos
Montreal
