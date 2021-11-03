I’d like to fine tune Mayor Coderre’s good initiative to provide more police for better public safety:
Our police officers must always remain visible to serve notice on thousands of motorists to drive appropriately, to remind residents they are present in case of emergency and to deter the bad guys not to try it. Hiding down the block to cite but a few instead of preventing infractions is not good use of manpower.
To reduce the conjugal violence, assault and harassment of one’s spouse or partner on the other, let’s simply request that homeowners give up their guns or at minimum some of them. Simply call a 1-800 hot line number and the police will arrive with a trailer on which is written the bilingual caption “Another great Montreal humanitarian gave up their guns, one for another, un pour l’autre” and will receive the Montreal “Order of Merit” to wear with pride not confrontation.
Body cams worn by police and Montrealers holding their phones high to record what transpires, both act as checkmates for the truth. Both have the right to question and receive valid answers.
When police are not present, signs stating both the zone speed and the slightly higher citation speed would slow down motorists and cyclists. For example, “40 KPH Zone, 47 KPH $$” would be a lifesaver especially with children at play on sidewalks nearby.
Michael Shafter
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.