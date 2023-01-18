Your recent article about the Pointe Claire tax hike mentioned a 5.9% increase for the year 2023. As a home owner in Pointe Claire I am curious to understand how this figure was arrived at. My house taxes for 2023 have increased by 20.3% from $3,003 last year to $3613 this year. The evaluation on my house has gone from $370,200 last year to $599,700 this year. My property evaluation has increased by 62%.
I am sure that if you would investigate further, you will find that I am not the only citizen in Pointe Claire whose taxes have increased more than what is reported by the media. As a senior citizen, I find it shameful that the rate of city tax increases is so much greater than what we seniors get from OAS and Quebec Pension increases.
I realize that I will have to put up with the tax increases but I feel that the public is not being correctly informed.
Hans Pohl
Pointe Claire
