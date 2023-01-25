The supposed tax increase of 5.9%, as published in your January 11 edition, and in the information brochure issued by the City of Pointe Claire, is totally misleading.
If the valuation of $674,216 represents a tax increase of $227, then how is it possible that my property valued at $597,800 is taxed at 8.1% or $270.96 above last year's taxes?
I have sent the tax department of Pointe Claire an e-mail and left a voice mail message and visited the city hall to request an explanation. Neither the e-mail or voice mail have resulted in a response. The clerk at the payment counter could not provide the formula for accurately calculating the 2023 taxes.
The Agglomeration Council passed down an 8.1% increase onto the suburbs and I expect that is the percentage most citizens will be paying.
Elmer Muench
Pointe Claire
