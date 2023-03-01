Pointe Claire Branch 057 of the Royal Canadian Legion wishes to again thank the population of Pointe-Claire for their very generous donations to its Poppy Fund amounting to a little over $82,000 during the 2022 Poppy Campaign which took place from October 28 to November 11.
Donations were gratefully accepted by Legion members and volunteers at tables set up at shopping centres, retail outlets, and grocery stores in Pointe-Claire. Poppy boxes were also placed in local restaurants and businesses. Our sincere appreciation is also expressed to the many partners who help us to distribute poppies every year.
Donations collected in the previous year’s Poppy Campaign are held in trust by the Branch for disbursement before the beginning of the next Poppy Campaign in 2023. These donations will be used for the care and benevolent support of veterans and their dependents. All disbursements are subject to approval by Quebec Provincial Command of the Legion, and these may include seniors’ housing accommodation or care facilities and medical appliances at the Lakeshore General Hospital. Assistance to a local palliative residence is also given. Support is provided to veterans and to seniors in the community, as well as to the local Army Cadet Corps and to the Air Cadet Squadron.
Once again, Pointe Claire Branch 057 thanks everyone for their donations to the Poppy Fund and for wearing a poppy during the campaign to honour our veterans and to remember those who sacrificed for the freedoms we enjoy today. The 2023 Poppy Campaign will take place from October 27 to November 11 (Remembrance Day).
Guy Vallières, André Lalonde,
President,Chairman, Poppy Campaign
