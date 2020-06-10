Businesses are struggling due to the pandemic of covid19 and Mayor Plante’s priority should be fixing sidewalks for pedestrians and the potholes in the streets. Mayor Plante,s Montreal has snow for months. We can’t be riding bicycles in January. Our small businesses need support as many will have to declare bankruptcy. Bike paths will make things a lot worse for businesses. What happened to public transportation at no cost for seniors!Plante‘s spent enough money on bike paths!
Sharyn Cadot
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.