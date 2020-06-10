Plante’s traffic policies will mean we will have even more boarded-up storefronts that will become such an eyesore! We will kill any future tourist trade but local Montrealers will avoid the downtown core like the plague. So sad as I remember when I arrived in Montreal in 1960 it was so full of life and there was such a good buzz of energy and excitement.
Ruth Pelletier
Vaudreuil
