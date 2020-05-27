Plante is pandering to her group that brings few dollars downtown or onto the side streets. Many businesses already will not open and Plante just puts the finishing nails in the coffins. She just doesn't understand that most people go by van or cars to eat and shop as they do in every city in the world. She is not objective, doesn't think of the older population or the handicapped or anybody but the Bicyclettes. She is a detriment to montreal and it's economy..
Sharon Freedman
Montreal
