Mayor Plante’s refusal to accept the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism clearly demonstrates the old definition of anti-Semitism - hating Jews more than is absolutely necessary - is still alive. I'm tempted to say, in the immortal words of Bob Dylan, "Goin' back to New York City--I do believe that I've had enough." But I love Montreal, and still go on hoping things will take a turn for the better.
Marcia L. Barr
TMR
