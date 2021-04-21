Regarding your editorial “Dumb and Dumber,” it is so unfortunate that this city has become the punching bag for all the silly politicians that have struck it and jabbed it to the dilapidated state it is in today!! Let’s see,where does one begin? Bike lanes? Closures of main arteries like the time they wanted to close St. Laurent Blvd.? The St. Catherine street fiasco ? The St. Denis street nightmare? Jean Talon street and L'Acadie bottleneck to one lane and no parking? Laurier Street bike lanes intercepting car lanes? The closure of Mount Royal last summer? The mountain closed to vehicles? Yellow markers on every corner to reduce parking? Bleury Street can’t turn onto St. Catherine? Mountain Street one way south. Bike path upwards the mountain near lookout point barely allows a pedestrian to pass as bikes are taking the curve uphill with risk of being struck. And now a car tax ? How shallow! Flyers to businesses about the compliance of the French language! Smart people will learn French on their own if they intend to stay, no need to shove it down their throats! As the highest taxed city in North America I’m not impressed with the millions of dollars spent without proper agendas in place. Hopefully the old mayor with lots of business savvy and political clout can hammer these spiteful and illogical people to the ground. Montrealers are a nice mix of international flair from all over the world. Why don’t we incorporate them and embrace all the cultural positivity in our city? All kidding aside MONTRÉAL is bleeding profusely and band aid solutions aren’t enough! A strong economic agenda is needed for the next 4-8 years! Let’s not separate our city with the St. Denis bleu line and Quebec should be an international example that fits into the best country in the world to live in.
Ted Dranias
NDG
