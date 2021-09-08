Mayor Plante has been an abysmal failure at securing permanent and structured housing for our marginalized population and those that have chronic emotional problems. There is no excuse not to transform an old building or an old hotel downtown and connect these people to a medical doctor or psychiatrist and a social worker for ongoing support and supervision re medications.
Sharon Freedman
Côte St. Luc
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.