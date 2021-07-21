Your editorial last week on Mayor Plante really demonstrated how she doesn’t know what she’s doing.These opposite direction policies confirm the
ignorance, immaturity and desperation of her administration. Look for more violent policy swings until November as the magnitude of her impending loss approaches.
Stephen Sartori
TMR
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.